March 2, 2017
March 2, 2017
March 2, 2017
Nvidia has a new tool on the way to help measure and analyze VR performance
March 2, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
More: VR, Console/PC, GDC

Newsbrief: Nvidia has announced a new utility that the company hopes will cut the guesswork out of VR testing by measure and displaying data about the performance of VR games and headsets.

The tool, FCAT VR, is expected to release later this month and will offer developers visualized data similar to that offered by that programs like FRAPS or the original FCAT tool in the past, but instead for virtual reality displays.

FCAT VR tracks four different metrics that the company says can frequently lead to issues with VR performance. Frame time, dropped, frames, warp missles, and synthesized frames will all be captured by the tool and then visualized within the program.

FCAT VR is currently on track for a mid-March release, more details on which can be found on Nvidia's website

