Get a job: Telltale Games is hiring a Associate Cinematic Artist

Location: San Rafael, California

Our Cinematics/ Choreography Team is responsible for creating compelling cutscenes, interactive dialogs, and cinematic elements of action sequences coupled with excellent pacing and acting using animation libraries. Through cinematography and character acting, they deliver the greatest visual impact to the widening audience of our award-winning interactive games.

*Please keep in mind the only way to be considered for this position is by completing and submitting the Cinematic test. Please see the end of the Job Description for the test materials and details.

Responsibilities:

Create compelling cutscenes and interactive dialogs with excellent pacing, acting, and timing using animation libraries.

Communicate with designers and leads to strike a balance between gameplay and visual storytelling.

Set up cameras and actor staging within the scene.

Balance quality with efficiency when working under tight deadlines.

Follow and maintain pipelines and technical requirements.

Essential Skills and Experience:

1-2 years of working in the video games industry or features as a Layout/Previz Artist.

Full understanding of acting basics including posing and timing.

Basic knowledge of cinematography and editing.

Experience with staging action-oriented and dramatic sequences.

Self-motivated team player.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills along with a proactive approach when seeking answers.

approach when seeking answers. Technical problem solving.

Quick to adapt to company proprietary software.

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Previous game or film experience working on action-oriented sequences and cutscenes.

Passion for making adventure games driven by narrative.

Experience with character and camera animation in Maya or other 3D medium.

IMPORTANT: In order to be considered for this position all candidates must complete the Cinematic Test. The link to download the required materials is found here.

Please upload your test using a Vimeo, Dropbox, or Youtube URL link in response to the 'Thank you for applying' follow-up application email from Telltale Games.

Interested? Apply now.

