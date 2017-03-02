Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
One Life Left x GDC podcast: the cracks begin to show
March 2, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Console/PC, Design, Video

GDC X One Life Left presented by Gamasutra is joined by more brilliant guests for our show today. It’s Thursday, so the cracks are beginning to show, but we still managed some great networking. Tune in to find out which business deals we brokered on the sofa today. 

On the show today were:

  • Mike Jungbluth
  • Ryan James
  • Rhodri Broadbent
  • Andrew Maximov
  • Grace Carroll
  • Matt Lees and/or Paul Dean
  • Nic Tringali
  • Teddy Diefenbach
  • Robin Arnott
  • Colin Northway
  • Mitu Khandaker-Kokoris
  • Michael Lee

And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch Channel and the One Life Left podcast for more great game analysis to enrich your development life. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

