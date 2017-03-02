One Life Left x GDC podcast: the cracks begin to show

GDC X One Life Left presented by Gamasutra is joined by more brilliant guests for our show today. It’s Thursday, so the cracks are beginning to show, but we still managed some great networking. Tune in to find out which business deals we brokered on the sofa today.

On the show today were:

Mike Jungbluth

Ryan James

Rhodri Broadbent

Andrew Maximov

Grace Carroll

Matt Lees and/or Paul Dean

Nic Tringali

Teddy Diefenbach

Robin Arnott

Colin Northway

Mitu Khandaker-Kokoris

Michael Lee

And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch Channel and the One Life Left podcast for more great game analysis to enrich your development life.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas