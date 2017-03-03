Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Github for Unity extension offers smart Git integration
Github for Unity extension offers smart Git integration
March 3, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
March 3, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Production

GitHub has pulled back the curtain on its 'Github for Unity' extension, which aims to bring the service's workflow and other features to the popular game engine. 

In short, the extension allows game developers to integrate Git and Github into their workflow, even if they're versioning large binary assets. 

By working directly with the Unity Editor, the extension lets devs easily configure, collaborate, and manage Git projects in a dedicated window, and also includes Git LFS v2.0 support so large binary assets can be stored. 

File locking has also been included to help team members communicate with each another when working on difficult-to-merge files. 

The extension will get an alpha release in the next few weeks, while the project will be completely open source. If that sounds like your cup of tea, you can sign up now to gain access to the Github for Unity plugin preview.

Related Jobs

Wargaming | BigWorld
Wargaming | BigWorld — Sydney CBD, New South Wales, Australia
[03.02.17]
Software Engineer, C++, Game Engine Development
Intel
Intel — Santa Clara, California, United States
[03.02.17]
Research Scientist
Buck
Buck — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.02.17]
Gameplay Engineer
Cat Daddy Games
Cat Daddy Games — Kirkland, Washington, United States
[03.02.17]
SERVER ENGINEER - MOBILE GAMES


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Adding VR to Resident Evil 7 was 'like working on two games at once'
Github for Unity extension offers smart Git integration
Becoming a Nintendo Switch indie dev will be tough early on
Warren Spector traces Deus Ex's development back to a game of D&D


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image