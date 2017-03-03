Github for Unity extension offers smart Git integration

GitHub has pulled back the curtain on its 'Github for Unity' extension, which aims to bring the service's workflow and other features to the popular game engine.

In short, the extension allows game developers to integrate Git and Github into their workflow, even if they're versioning large binary assets.

By working directly with the Unity Editor, the extension lets devs easily configure, collaborate, and manage Git projects in a dedicated window, and also includes Git LFS v2.0 support so large binary assets can be stored.

File locking has also been included to help team members communicate with each another when working on difficult-to-merge files.

The extension will get an alpha release in the next few weeks, while the project will be completely open source. If that sounds like your cup of tea, you can sign up now to gain access to the Github for Unity plugin preview.