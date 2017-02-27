Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 3, 2017
Get a job: Hangar 13 is hiring a Lead Material Artist
March 3, 2017 | By Staff
Lead Material Artist, Hangar 13

Location: Novato, California,

Who We Are:

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

Hangar 13 is looking for a Lead Material Artist who will be responsible for creating and maintaining our material library across multiple projects.

Coming off of Mafia III, we are looking for someone with the technical understanding and artistic skill to help us build a high-quality library of materials that will be used by all of our art disciplines, from environments to characters. As Lead Material Artist, you will be responsible for leading a small team of dedicated texture and shader artists, as well as organizing and maintaining the library of base materials across all of our project.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

  • Create visually stunning textures and materials for physically-based rendering
  • Work closely with our Art Director to establish the look and style of future projects
  • Work with Engineering and Technical Artists to ensure our materials are performant
  • Collaborate with 3D artists and designers to understand content needs of the game
  • Work with dev and tools teams to define tools and improvements necessary to meet content creator expectations
  • Create “Hero” assets that will set a quality bar for both in-house artists and outsourcing
  • Maintain and organize the material library across multiple projects

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3-5+ years of experience as a Texture or Environment Artist
  • At least one released title on current console generation (XB1 or PS4), preferably AAA
  • Strong knowledge of texturing software, preferably Substance Designer and Painter
  • Strong modeling and sculpting skills (3ds Max and Zbrush preferred)
  • Ability to work independently with a high level of autonomy
  • Experience with shader networks and procedural texturing
  • Familiar with Perforce
  • Strong ability to learn new areas of development
  • Proven ability to work well within a team atmosphere
  • Excellent time management skills
  • Creative problem solving skills
  • Experience with managing and mentoring other artists
  • Ability to multitask and work under deadlines
  • BS / BA degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Graphic Arts, Art or a related field preferred

