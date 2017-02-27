Riot awarded $10 million following lawsuit against LeagueSharp

A lawsuit filed last year by Riot Games against the subscription-based hacking service LeagueSharp has come to a close in the form of a $10 million settlement.

Riot first filed against LeagueSharp last August, alleging that the company violated League of Legends’ DMCA by offering players automated play and an unfair advantage through its $15 per month hacking software.

According to a Law360 brief, the suit also claimed that LeagueSharp led attacks on Riot servers, helped players fraudulently dispute in-game purchases, and at one point released personal information about and threatened a Riot employee.

PCGamer reports that the lawsuit itself was concluded in January, but LeagueSharp was given until the end of February to cease operations completely.

The settlement ultimately awards Riot $10 million, places a court-ordered ban on the software, and gives Riot control of LeagueSharp’s websites.