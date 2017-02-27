Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Riot awarded $10 million following lawsuit against LeagueSharp
Riot awarded $10 million following lawsuit against LeagueSharp
March 3, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
March 3, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

A lawsuit filed last year by Riot Games against the subscription-based hacking service LeagueSharp has come to a close in the form of a $10 million settlement.

Riot first filed against LeagueSharp last August, alleging that the company violated League of Legends’ DMCA by offering players automated play and an unfair advantage through its $15 per month hacking software. 

According to a Law360 brief, the suit also claimed that LeagueSharp led attacks on Riot servers, helped players fraudulently dispute in-game purchases, and at one point released personal information about and threatened a Riot employee.

PCGamer reports that the lawsuit itself was concluded in January, but LeagueSharp was given until the end of February to cease operations completely.

The settlement ultimately awards Riot $10 million, places a court-ordered ban on the software, and gives Riot control of LeagueSharp’s websites. 

Related Jobs

Wargaming | BigWorld
Wargaming | BigWorld — Sydney CBD, New South Wales, Australia
[03.02.17]
Software Engineer, C++, Game Engine Development
Cat Daddy Games
Cat Daddy Games — Kirkland, Washington, United States
[03.02.17]
SERVER ENGINEER - MOBILE GAMES
Tencent Games
Tencent Games — Helsinki, Finland
[03.02.17]
Game Artist
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[03.02.17]
User Acquisition Specialist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Adding VR to Resident Evil 7 was 'like working on two games at once'
Github for Unity extension offers smart Git integration
Becoming a Nintendo Switch indie dev will be tough early on
Warren Spector traces Deus Ex's development back to a game of D&D


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image