Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Wireless interference could be causing Switch Joy-Con connectivity issues
Wireless interference could be causing Switch Joy-Con connectivity issues
March 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
March 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Nintendo believes the Joy-Con connectivity issues encountered by some Switch owners could be the result of wireless interference. 

The problem was first encountered by a handful of reviewers, who claimed the left Joy-Con controller would often de-sync or become unresponsive during play. 

Since the console launched last Friday, some consumers have made similar reports -- although there's no indication that it's a universal issue.

Given it's an issue that directly affects the gameplay experience, Nintendo has started looking into the matter, and the early signs suggest wireless devices in close proximity to the console could be the cause. 

In a new page on the Nintendo support website, the console maker explains that Switch owners still experiencing difficulties should "check for possible sources of interference and turn them off."

"Interference can be caused by devices, such as laptops, tablets, wireless headsets, wireless printers, microwaves, wireless speakers, cordless phones, and USB 3.0-compatible devices," reads Nintendo's advice. 

"In most cases it will be enough to move these devices three to four feet away from the Nintendo Switch console and/or Joy-Con controllers. However, if you continue to experience this issue, please power these devices off while using the Nintendo Switch console."

If that doesn't work, Nintendo believes the placement of the console itself could also be to blame, and recommends the Switch be placed out in the open and not behind, inside, or near any object that could physically block the connection. 

Some users claim a day one patch solved the issue for them, while others say it did nothing to help. That, combined with the above advice, indicates Nintendo isn't currently sure whether the issue is related to Switch hardware or software.

For more on the Joy-Con conundrum, head on over to the official Nintendo support page.

Related Jobs

Intel
Intel — Santa Clara, California, United States
[03.05.17]
Consumer Software Partner Marketing Manager
Intel
Intel — Hillsboro, Oregon, United States
[03.05.17]
Consumer Marketing Programs Analyst
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[03.05.17]
Graphics Programmer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[03.05.17]
Technical Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Decisions that matter in Orwell
Adding VR to Resident Evil 7 was 'like working on two games at once'
Lessons learned by an 'art-house indie' who joined a F2P game studio
Riot awarded $10 million following lawsuit against LeagueSharp


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image