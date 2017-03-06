Wireless interference could be causing Switch Joy-Con connectivity issues

Nintendo believes the Joy-Con connectivity issues encountered by some Switch owners could be the result of wireless interference.

The problem was first encountered by a handful of reviewers, who claimed the left Joy-Con controller would often de-sync or become unresponsive during play.

Since the console launched last Friday, some consumers have made similar reports -- although there's no indication that it's a universal issue.

Given it's an issue that directly affects the gameplay experience, Nintendo has started looking into the matter, and the early signs suggest wireless devices in close proximity to the console could be the cause.

In a new page on the Nintendo support website, the console maker explains that Switch owners still experiencing difficulties should "check for possible sources of interference and turn them off."

"Interference can be caused by devices, such as laptops, tablets, wireless headsets, wireless printers, microwaves, wireless speakers, cordless phones, and USB 3.0-compatible devices," reads Nintendo's advice.

"In most cases it will be enough to move these devices three to four feet away from the Nintendo Switch console and/or Joy-Con controllers. However, if you continue to experience this issue, please power these devices off while using the Nintendo Switch console."

If that doesn't work, Nintendo believes the placement of the console itself could also be to blame, and recommends the Switch be placed out in the open and not behind, inside, or near any object that could physically block the connection.

Some users claim a day one patch solved the issue for them, while others say it did nothing to help. That, combined with the above advice, indicates Nintendo isn't currently sure whether the issue is related to Switch hardware or software.

For more on the Joy-Con conundrum, head on over to the official Nintendo support page.