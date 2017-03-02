Get a job: Backflip Studios is hiring a 3D Character Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Boulder, Colorado

We are currently looking for an experienced 3D Character Artist to work with an extraordinarily talented art staff on our newest hit game Dragonvale World!

As a 3D Character Artist you will be taking concepts and translating them into visually stunning collectible dragons.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Strong understanding of 3D game character creation (modeling, texturing and UV layout)

Understanding of form, shape and anatomy

Creating high-quality hand-painted textures

Excellent eye for translating concept art into a representational 3D model

Working closely with the lead artist, concept artist, and animators to create game ready assets in a timely manner

Working within established technical restraints and within the style guide

Collaborating with other artists and cultivating a positive team dynamic

Willingness to accept feedback in a professional manner

Ability to work under moderate lead direction

Motivated and willing to learn new processes

Education and Experience:

3+ years of industry or related experience

High proficiency with Maya (or equivalent 3D modeling package) and Photoshop

Experience with Unity or an equivalent engine

Understanding of 3D painting software such as 3D-Coat

Mobile game experience is preferred

Traditional sculpture, drawing, painting, and texturing skills are a plus

