March 6, 2017
Get a job: Backflip Studios is hiring a 3D Character Artist
Get a job: Backflip Studios is hiring a 3D Character Artist
March 6, 2017 | By Staff
March 6, 2017 | By Staff
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

3D Character Artist, Backflip Studios

Location: Boulder, Colorado

We are currently looking for an experienced 3D Character Artist to work with an extraordinarily talented art staff on our newest hit game Dragonvale World!

As a 3D Character Artist you will be taking concepts and translating them into visually stunning collectible dragons.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Strong understanding of 3D game character creation (modeling, texturing and UV layout)
  • Understanding of form, shape and anatomy
  • Creating high-quality hand-painted textures
  • Excellent eye for translating concept art into a representational 3D model
  • Working closely with the lead artist, concept artist, and animators to create game ready assets in a timely manner
  • Working within established technical restraints and within the style guide
  • Collaborating with other artists and cultivating a positive team dynamic
  • Willingness to accept feedback in a professional manner
  • Ability to work under moderate lead direction
  • Motivated and willing to learn new processes

Education and Experience:

  • 3+ years of industry or related experience
  • High proficiency with Maya (or equivalent 3D modeling package) and Photoshop
  • Experience with Unity or an equivalent engine
  • Understanding of 3D painting software such as 3D-Coat
  • Mobile game experience is preferred
  • Traditional sculpture, drawing, painting, and texturing skills are a plus

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

