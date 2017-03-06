Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Modding Cities: Skylines for fun, profit, and a better life
Modding Cities: Skylines for fun, profit, and a better life
March 6, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 6, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie

"The fact that I could make colourful objects that I can not only use in my game but can also help people have better games really helped lift my depression. I liked the comments, the appreciation for what I was doing, the fact that this gave me worth."

- Artist Matt Crux, speaking to PC Gamer about his experience making mods for Cities: Skylines.

When we talk about the video game modding scene, it's typically to celebrate what a fertile ground it can be for growing a career in game development.

A recent PC Gamer feature highlighting the experiences of two Cities: Skylines modders does just that, affording devs (or would-be devs) some practical insight into the value of modding work. But it also goes beyond to shed light on the ways in which a game's mod community can, if it's healthy and positive, have a positive impact on a modder's personal life.

"Cities finally let me see my creative side, it let me be more creative again, it let me mod and let me start to get into being an artist again," artist Matt Crux told PC Gamer. "Before that, I felt like I was worthless, that nobody cared for me. My whole family, I felt, didn't give a shit about me and so it felt like I was doing something worthwhile. I was back doing my art again and I was also aware I was helping other people make their games better."

His comments are nestled alongside the story of game dev Bryan Shannon, who started making Cities: Skylines mods after being laid off from SimCity developer Maxis, then wound up leveraging those modding efforts into meaningful side income (via Patreon) and, eventually, a job at Prey developer Arkane Studios.

You can find both in the full article, published on PC Gamer's website.

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ — Prague, Czech Republic
[03.06.17]
Game Designer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[03.06.17]
Multiplayer Level Designer
Tencent Games
Tencent Games — Palo Alto, California, United States
[03.06.17]
Strategic Partner Director/Manager
Tencent Games
Tencent Games — Shenzhen, China
[03.05.17]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Decisions that matter in Orwell
Wireless interference could be causing Switch Joy-Con connectivity issues
Video: Why shipping games kills indie studios (and how to avoid it)
1-2 Switch and HD Rumble can expand the Switch's accessibility


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image