Switch sets new 48-hour sales record for Nintendo hardware in the Americas

Nintendo's hybrid Switch console debuted on Friday, and now New York Times reporter Nick Wingfield claims that Nintendo of America chief Reggie Fils-Aime has told him that it set a new record in the Americas for units sold in its first two days on sale.

That's a notable record to break given Nintendo's long history of making popular (and sometimes not so popular) game consoles; however, this may be more about available supply than demand as the company has an equally long history of hardware shortages when launching consoles.

According to Wingfield, Fils-Aime also said the Switch version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (which also debuted on Friday) is the best-selling "standalone launch title (i.e. not a bundle game a la Wii Sports)" in Nintendo history, surpassing games like Twilight Princess and Super Mario 64.

Wingfield went on to point out (rightly) that the Switch launched in North America in March, much like the Nintendo 3DS, whereas most Nintendo home consoles (including the Wii U, Wii, and GameCube) tend to see their North American debut during the holiday season.