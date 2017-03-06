Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Switch sets new 48-hour sales record for Nintendo hardware in the Americas
Switch sets new 48-hour sales record for Nintendo hardware in the Americas
March 6, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 6, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Nintendo's hybrid Switch console debuted on Friday, and now New York Times reporter Nick Wingfield claims that Nintendo of America chief Reggie Fils-Aime has told him that it set a new record in the Americas for units sold in its first two days on sale.

That's a notable record to break given Nintendo's long history of making popular (and sometimes not so popular) game consoles; however, this may be more about available supply than demand as the company has an equally long history of hardware shortages when launching consoles.

According to Wingfield, Fils-Aime also said the Switch version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (which also debuted on Friday) is the best-selling "standalone launch title (i.e. not a bundle game a la Wii Sports)" in Nintendo history, surpassing games like Twilight Princess and Super Mario 64.

Wingfield went on to point out (rightly) that the Switch launched in North America in March, much like the Nintendo 3DS, whereas most Nintendo home consoles (including the Wii U, Wii, and GameCube) tend to see their North American debut during the holiday season.  

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.06.17]
Shader Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.06.17]
Senior Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.06.17]
Senior Environment Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.06.17]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Decisions that matter in Orwell
Wireless interference could be causing Switch Joy-Con connectivity issues
Video: Why shipping games kills indie studios (and how to avoid it)
1-2 Switch and HD Rumble can expand the Switch's accessibility


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image