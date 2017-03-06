Crytek Black Sea studio snapped up by Sega, added to Creative Assembly

Sega's European arm has reportedly acquired what remains of Bulgarian studio Crytek Black Sea (formerly Black Sea Studios) and rebranded it as Creative Assembly Sofia.

This notably brings Sega-owned Creative Assembly's total staff count to over 500, and sheds some further light on the fate of the Crytek Black Sea devs who didn't join Black Sea Games, the new indie studio established by Crytek Black Sea expats (including the studio's game director and original Black Sea Studios founder, Vesselin Handjiev) late last year after Crytek decided to shutter the studio and four others amid a company-wide restructuring effort.

Going forward, the folks at Creative Assembly Sofia are expected to contribute to Creative Assembly's future projects. The company most recently collaborated with 343 Industries on the development of the real-time strategy game Halo Wars 2, which was released last month.