Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Crytek Black Sea studio snapped up by Sega, added to Creative Assembly
Crytek Black Sea studio snapped up by Sega, added to Creative Assembly
March 6, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 6, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sega's European arm has reportedly acquired what remains of Bulgarian studio Crytek Black Sea (formerly Black Sea Studios) and rebranded it as Creative Assembly Sofia.

This notably brings Sega-owned Creative Assembly's total staff count to over 500, and sheds some further light on the fate of the Crytek Black Sea devs who didn't join Black Sea Games, the new indie studio established by Crytek Black Sea expats (including the studio's game director and original Black Sea Studios founder, Vesselin Handjiev) late last year after Crytek decided to shutter the studio and four others amid a company-wide restructuring effort.

Going forward, the folks at Creative Assembly Sofia are expected to contribute to Creative Assembly's future projects. The company most recently collaborated with 343 Industries on the development of the real-time strategy game Halo Wars 2, which was released last month.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.06.17]
Shader Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.06.17]
Senior Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.06.17]
Senior Environment Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.06.17]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Decisions that matter in Orwell
Wireless interference could be causing Switch Joy-Con connectivity issues
Video: Why shipping games kills indie studios (and how to avoid it)
1-2 Switch and HD Rumble can expand the Switch's accessibility


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image