March 7, 2017
Cut the Rope developer ZeptoLab launches mobile publishing initiative
March 7, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Cut the Rope creator ZeptoLab has officially entered the world of publishing, and has opened the doors for all mobile developers to submit their games. 

Previously the Russian studio had only been accepting submissions behind closed doors, but after creating an open submissions page on its website is now ready to talk to devs from around the world. 

ZeptoLab says it wants to offer a "personalized" approach to publishing, and has promised to guide creators through the final stages of development to help them deliver a market-ready product.

To that end, the studio will offer assistance and guidance from its own specialist teams, and will assume responsibility for all marketing and promotional activities. It also plans to help steer the ship post-launch by managing player feedback and announcing forthcoming updates.

Perhaps the best news for interested developers is that ZeptoLab has said it will strive to review every game brought to its attention, including those that don't quite meet its submission criteria. 

"First of all, no submission is left ignored. We try to review every game, even if it doesn’t quite meet the criteria, and help developers identify problems and potential hidden strengths," explained Mike Sviblov, ZeptoLab's head of publishing.

"We are looking for the projects that have been designed specifically for mobile devices, since our key platforms are iOS, Google Play, and Amazon. The stage of development is also important: the more finished the game is, the more chances it has of being published.

"The final -- and probably the most important -- aspect we're looking at is innovation. We want to publish games that we can be proud of later on and that offer a unique and compelling player experience."

You can find out more information about ZeptoLab's publishing program, including how to submit your own game, by clicking right here.

