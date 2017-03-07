Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 7, 2017
Gigantic developer Motiga makes layoffs to 'reduce burn rate'
March 7, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
In what seems to be something of an annual occurrence, Gigantic developer Motiga has been hit with layoffs. 

The studio, which is currently working on the aforementioned Xbox One and Windows 10 MOBA, has laid off 15 of its 82 employees -- so a good chunk of its total workforce.

Motiga CEO and founder Chris Chung confirmed the news in an email to Destructioid, explaining the cuts were made "to reduce our burn rate until we get to Arc launch which will happen in a few months."

Chung was quick to dismiss the idea that Gigantic is in any sort of danger, noting that most of the reductions took place in the business and operations departments.

This is the third year in a row that the studio has been forced to scale back, with the company downsizing in both 2015 and 2016 after stretching resources and funding to the limit.

