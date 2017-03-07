Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 7, 2017
Kongregate CEO: HTML5 now the preferred choice for browser-based game devs
March 7, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Emily Greer, co-founder and CEO of web gaming portal Kongregate, has tweeted out a graph that sheds some light on the shifting landscape of browser-based game development.

As noted by Greer, the biggest takeaway here is that after years of being dubbed "the future of browser games," HTML5 is finally the dominant force -- on Kongregate, at least. 

Indeed, as the graph below shows, most games uploaded to Kongregate each month now use HTML5 over other technologies such as iFrame, Unity3D, and Swift. 

The graph tracks technology usage all the way back to 2006, and shows how HTML5 has experienced a boom in recent months to finally become the dominant force. 

It also highlights how the likes of Unity3D and iFrame are struggling to forge a future in the world of browser games. 

