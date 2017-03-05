Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 7, 2017
One Life Left x GDC podcast: blood, wine, and how to pitch a game
March 7, 2017 | By Staff
March 7, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Audio, Design, Podcast, Video, GDC

It’s the last day for GDC X One Life Left presented by Gamasutra 2017 and we are all very sad, but luckily we have a sofa full of guests to cheer us up. 

Today we talk pitches, perfecting vocal performances, and why there is blood on the walls and wine on Kris’ shoe. 

Thanks to all our lovely guests, viewers and listeners. See you next year!

On the show were:

  • Brian Upton, Game On The Rails
  • Jon Ingold and Joe Humfrey, Inkle
  • Tony Gowland, Ant Workshop
  • Glen Gathard, Pinewood Studios
  • Sarah Elmaleh, Freelance Voice Actor
  • Stephen Barlow, Freelance Voice Actor
  • James Parker, Ground Shatter
  • Anisa Sanusi, Frontier
  • Chris Wilson, Cardboard Sword
  • Barbara Lippe, Entrez

And while you're at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch Channel and the One Life Left podcast for more great game analysis to enrich your development life. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

