One Life Left x GDC podcast: blood, wine, and how to pitch a game

It’s the last day for GDC X One Life Left presented by Gamasutra 2017 and we are all very sad, but luckily we have a sofa full of guests to cheer us up.

Today we talk pitches, perfecting vocal performances, and why there is blood on the walls and wine on Kris’ shoe.

Thanks to all our lovely guests, viewers and listeners. See you next year!

On the show were:

Brian Upton, Game On The Rails

Jon Ingold and Joe Humfrey, Inkle

Tony Gowland, Ant Workshop

Glen Gathard, Pinewood Studios

Sarah Elmaleh, Freelance Voice Actor

Stephen Barlow, Freelance Voice Actor

James Parker, Ground Shatter

Anisa Sanusi, Frontier

Chris Wilson, Cardboard Sword

Barbara Lippe, Entrez

