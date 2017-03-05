Get a job: Sony PlayStation is hiring a FX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Bend, Oregon

Sony Bend Studio, the creator of Days Gone, Syphon Filter and Uncharted: Golden Abyss, is looking for top talent to join our passionate team in creating a new AAA PlayStation 4 exclusive. We are seeking an FX artist who will contribute to the technical development of AAA products with a specialized focus on creating special effects, techniques, and processes for game development.

Responsibilities:

Contribute to the development of artistic techniques and processes to define and achieve a product’s visual style. This entails expanding methods to improve the production pipeline, tools, and processes to achieve the desired quality as efficiently as possible.

Create prototypes that demonstrate technical production goals that help define the technical quality standards for special effects.

Create FX as needed to enhance the visual experience and intended gameplay.

Independently undertakes research and information gathering prior to the commencement of a new task to ensure game design needs, reference materials, artistic direction, and technological considerations are effectively managed to meet the defined goals.

Actively advances skill set, abilities and then shares this knowledge by keeping aware of industry trends and techniques, evaluating competitive products, learning new software packages and traditional art methods.

Possess strong time management and prioritization skills. This entails collaborating with the production group to manage responsibilities to ensure set goals will be met from a scope, schedule, and artistic perspective.

Requirements/Education:

Knowledge of python, java, C++ is a plus

Proficient in the use of 3D and 2D software to create and animate all types of particles and their required source assets. This requires mastery of current software packages and the ability to analyze photo, video, or concept art reference, turning 2D images into real time three-dimensional scenes.

Proficient in the use of 3D modeling software to create and texture optimized props and other environment assets within the defined specs and guidelines. This requires strong knowledge of 3D software and the ability to analyze photo source or concept art and turn 2D images into 3D objects. Z-Brush/Mud box experience desirable.

Some previous or next-gen video game platform experience is desirable (e.g. PS4, X-box 360 etc.)

Good data management skills, with the ability to manage and track large amounts of data as they go through the art pipeline, with attention to naming conventions, directory structures, and other processes.

2-4 years of experience in a production environment, be it games, film, and/or television.

One or two years of post-high school education or training

Preferred Experience with Unreal 3 or Unreal 4

Proficient in the use of Photoshop and other tools to manipulate photo source and create realistic, tillable, textures that match the artistic style of the defined art direction. This requires good 2D art skills like composition, drawing, sketching, and color theory.

Good reading and comprehension skills to have complete understanding of complex process documents, design documents, and written assignments.

The ability to communicate effectively either individually with team members, or within group settings.

The ability to write short reports and process documents when needed

Good time management skills, with the ability to break down tasks and assignments and prioritize them into workable pieces on a daily, weekly, and project length basis.

Able to manage long-term projects, creating and following a comprehensive schedule for the creation of complex assets such as game levels, animation systems, character systems, etc.

Able to complete tasks and assignments quickly with little need for iterative rework.

