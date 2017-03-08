Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 8, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 8, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 8, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rovio sells off animation studio and book publishing business
Rovio sells off animation studio and book publishing business
March 8, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
March 8, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Angry Birds creator Rovio has sold off its Vancouver-based television animation studio and book publishing businesses to Kaiken Entertainment. Rovio also sold a few non-Angry Birds properties to the startup. 

The Finnish mobile outfit didn't reveal how much cash it netted from the deal, simply explaining that the transaction is part of the "ongoing reorganization" of its animation division.

Kaiken was founded by former Rovio CEO Mikael Hed, and is an entertainment company specializing in storytelling through film, apps, video streaming, and publishing.

The two companies have worked together before and will continue to partner up on certain projects, including some that make use of the Angry Birds license. 

"We are happy to announce this transaction and look forward to a continued partnership with Kaiken in animation series productions and books publishing," said Rovio CEO, Kati Levoranta.

Although the sale might make it sound like Rovio is in a spot of trouble, it's worth remembering that the company recently opened a new London studio to develop more original properties. 

On top of that, Rovio's games division just had its best year ever, pulling in record-breaking revenues of $167.5 million.

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[03.08.17]
Senior Designer (World) - Destiny
Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency Inc.
Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency Inc. — San Diego, California, United States
[03.07.17]
Engineer (all levels)
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[03.07.17]
DevOps Engineer
Rainmaker Entertainment
Rainmaker Entertainment — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[03.07.17]
Tech Artist/Sr. Teach Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: China is kind of a big deal for indie games
Blog: Developer Diaries - The story behind Dead Shell
Rovio sells off animation studio and book publishing business
Building thousands of tiny interactions into Hidden Folks


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image