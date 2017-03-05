PlayStation is partnering with Girls Make Games to host a game dev summer camp

Girls Make Games has led game development workshops, game jams, and summer camps across the world, including a recent event at the White House. This year, thanks to a partnership with PlayStation, the organization will be hosting a camp this summer aimed at empowering even more young girls interested in game development.

Laila Shabir, founder and CEO of Girls Make Games, notes that women make up less than fifteen percent of the workforce in the video game industry. Her organization aims to offset that inequality by arming young girls with the knowledge necessary to design, program, and publish their own games.

This latest summer camp starts on July 10 and will run Monday through Friday for three weeks. During the event, young girls between the ages of 11 and 14 will team up to design and create games under the tutelage of local game developers and female executives and developers from PlayStation.

The camp takes place at Sony Interactive Entertainment’s headquarters in San Mateo, California this summer. Though it will cost $1,500 to attend, Girls Makes Games notes that financial aid options are available to help girls cover the costs of attendance, including scholarships provided by Sony.

Information on registration for this upcoming camp, and many other Girls Make Games events, can be found on the organization's website.