Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 8, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 8, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 8, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bringing 3D design principles to a 2D game, and the risks of giving advice
March 8, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
March 8, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, Video

Last week’s daily recordings of the GDC X One Life Left podcast saw a host of different guests on a wide variety of different topics near and dear to the hearts of game developers.

One segment from the second day of recording captured a conversation with Lisa Brown, who herself gave three talks at the Game Developers Conference last week. Speaking about her talk in the ‘Everything I Said Was Wrong’ microtalk block, Brown offered some advice that both new and veteran developers should keep in mind. 

The microtalk series featured memories from Brown, Rami Ismail, Liz England, and Dan Cook about advice they once gave and believed in at the time but that, looking back, seemed like “kind of garbage” now. 

“The theme of everyone’s [talk] was that context is everything,” said Brown. “You don’t get to pick who takes your advice when you’re doing a talk. You don’t get to pick how people interpret it. Just be aware that there’s always risk involved when giving advice.” 

Another of her talks focused on her experience as a 3D centric game designer working for a triple-A developer to a designer working on an indie 2D title. 

Brown recently worked as a level designer on the 2D action-RPG Hyper Light Drifter. She had previously worked at Insomniac Games as a designer on Resistance 3 and Sunset Overdrive, and later as both a designer and project lead for Slow Down, Bull.

Since the bulk of her design experiences was with 3D games, she initially wasn’t sure how much of her skillset would be translatable into her work on Hyper Light Drifter

“When I first started I wasn’t sure if anything would carry over. But there’s a lot of general design principles that definitely did that are sort of agnostic of genre or camera view that ended up coming into play,” explained Brown.

She said that she found that some design principles like keeping a player’s survival-driven feelings in mind or isolating combat spaces could apply to both 3D and 2D design. “Basically all the muscles I built up making 3D games still were applicable making an overhead 2D game.”

The segment featuring both Brown, who recently joined up with Bungie’s sandbox gameplay design team, and mobile game publisher Martine Spaans, whose work centers around publishing games for older women, starts right at the 58:54 mark in the video above. The full hour and a half long episode is also worth a listen as well and features conversations with 11 total game developers from different parts of the industry. 

And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch Channel and the One Life Left podcast for more great game analysis to enrich your development life. 

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM America.

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[03.08.17]
Senior Designer (World) - Destiny
Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[03.07.17]
Games Website Developer (#2346)
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[03.07.17]
Animator
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[03.07.17]
Sr. Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: China is kind of a big deal for indie games
Report: China halts licensing for South Korea-made games amid political turmoil
PlayStation is partnering with Girls Make Games to host a game dev summer camp
Breath of the Wild director explains why he decided to let players die


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image