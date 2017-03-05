Get a job: Crate Entertainment is hiring a Sr. Graphics/Engine Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Remote, or Boston area, Massachusetts

What We're Looking For:

A talented graphics/engine programmer to work with designers and artists on improving the visuals, performance and engine capabilities of our games. This role would involve updates to our Grim Dawn engine technology along with work on other unannounced strategy/RPG titles for PC and console.

We're looking for someone who has solid technical ability but also the judgment to know what needs improvement, when something looks right and what features make sense for a given game. At times you'd also be needed to help out with other general/gameplay coding tasks. Work would take place remotely (we have no physical office, though most of the team is in MA) and you would be expected to generally be online and available weekdays during "core" hours but otherwise can set your own schedule.

About Us:

Crate is an independent PC developer with a current team of 12, led by game industry veterans with over 15 years of experience. We are self-funded through 2020, with no outside investors. We recently released the PC ARPG Grim Dawn, which has sold over 900k copies with a 93% Steam user rating. This is a unique opportunity for someone with a passion for core PC games, to work in a non-traditional, creative environment without the stress and politics that often exist in big companies tied to publisher/investor milestone schedules.

Required Qualifications

2+ years of professional game development experience as an engineer and at least one shipped title.

2+ years professional experience coding in C++

Extensive knowledge of current graphics and rendering technology

Exceptional mathematical skills

Experience with optimization and multi-threading

Ability to work within an existing engine and identify appropriate targets for improvement

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Highly self-driven and able to accomplish goals with minimal supervision

Must reside in the United States and be authorized to work



Preferred Qualifications

Passion for games and some background playing PC strategy and RPG / ARPG genres

Experience programming with C#

Prior work in the Unity and/or Unreal engines

Interested? Apply now.

