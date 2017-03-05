Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 8, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 8, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 8, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Naughty Dog co-president Christophe Balestra retires after 15 years
Naughty Dog co-president Christophe Balestra retires after 15 years
March 8, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
March 8, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Christophe Balestra announced his retirement earlier today after 15 total years at Naughty Dog, many of which he spent as co-president of the company.

Under his leadership, Naughty Dog would produce the Uncharted series and The Last of Us, both of which saw releases on PlayStation 3 as well as on the current console generation. 

He isn’t leaving Naughty Dog to move on to a new developer or secret project; rather, Balestra says he’s realized that it’s time he left his career behind to spend more time with his family and pursue ambitions and projects that are fulfilling on a personal level.

“Joining Naughty Dog in 2002 was the biggest decision for my family and my career. I was excited to join the team that created Crash Bandicoot and Jak & Daxter,” shared Balestra in the blog post announcing his retirement.

“For me, the biggest appeal was working with the team responsible for games I love to play, ones that also looked stunning and were technically ahead of their time. I would have never guessed what my future at Naughty Dog would look like when I joined the studio as a programmer. “

Balestra's final day at Naughty Dog will fall on April 3. Following his departure, Balestra's long-time co-president Evan Wells will take over the presidential role in full.

Related Jobs

Shiny Shoe
Shiny Shoe — San Francisco, California, United States
[03.08.17]
Lead Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[03.08.17]
Associate Cinematic Artist
Pixar Animation Studios
Pixar Animation Studios — Emeryville, California, United States
[03.08.17]
Animation Tools Software Engineer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[03.08.17]
Sr. Staff Animator


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: China is kind of a big deal for indie games
Naughty Dog co-president Christophe Balestra retires after 15 years
PlayStation is partnering with Girls Make Games to host a game dev summer camp
Breath of the Wild director explains why he decided to let players die


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image