Uncharted 4 , Inside , and Firewatch lead BAFTA noms

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced the nominees for this year's video game awards, and Uncharted 4 leads the way with eight nominations.
Naughty Dog's action-packed fourquel has received nods in a variety of categories including Best Game, Music, Narrative, Artistic Achievement, Audio Achieement, and three Performer nominees -- which celebrate the work of video game voice actors.
Playdead's dystopian platformer, Inside, and Campo Santo's wilderness mystery, Firewatch, were also big crowdpleasers, pulling in seven and six nominations respectively.
Those titles were propped up by Overcooked, Overwatch, The Witness, and The Last Guardian, which picked up four nominations apiece. Other notable inclusions include Doom, Battlefield 1, Stardew Valley, Dishonored 2, Pokemon Go, Titanfall 2, Virginia, and Abzu.
The winners will be revealed during an awards show at London's Tobacco Dock on Thursday, April 6. You can check out a select list of nominees below, or get the full rundown over on the official BAFTA website.
Best Game
Artistic Achievement
Game Design
Game Innovation
Music
Mobile