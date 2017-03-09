Uncharted 4 , Inside , and Firewatch lead BAFTA noms

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced the nominees for this year's video game awards, and Uncharted 4 leads the way with eight nominations.

Naughty Dog's action-packed fourquel has received nods in a variety of categories including Best Game, Music, Narrative, Artistic Achievement, Audio Achieement, and three Performer nominees -- which celebrate the work of video game voice actors.

Playdead's dystopian platformer, Inside, and Campo Santo's wilderness mystery, Firewatch, were also big crowdpleasers, pulling in seven and six nominations respectively.

Those titles were propped up by Overcooked, Overwatch, The Witness, and The Last Guardian, which picked up four nominations apiece. Other notable inclusions include Doom, Battlefield 1, Stardew Valley, Dishonored 2, Pokemon Go, Titanfall 2, Virginia, and Abzu.

The winners will be revealed during an awards show at London's Tobacco Dock on Thursday, April 6. You can check out a select list of nominees below, or get the full rundown over on the official BAFTA website.

Best Game

Firewatch -- Campo Santo

Inside -- Playdead

Overwatch -- Blizzard

Stardew Valley -- Concerned Ape

Uncharted 4 -- Naughty Dog

Titanfall 2 -- Respawn Entertainment

Artistic Achievement

Abzu -- Giant Squid

Dishonored 2 -- Arkane Studios

Inside -- Playdead

The Last Guardian -- SIE Japan Studio, genDesign

Uncharted 4 -- Naughty Dog

Unravel -- Coldwood Interactive

Game Design

Battlefield 1 -- DICE

Dishonored 2 -- Arkane Studios

Inside -- Playdead

Overwatch -- Blizzard Entertainment

Titanfall 2 -- Respawn Entertainment

The Witness -- Thekla Inc.

Game Innovation

Batman: Arkham VR -- Rocksteady Studios

Firewatch -- Campo Santo

Pokemon Go -- Niantic

That Dragon, Cancer -- Numinous Games

Unseen Diplomacy -- Trianglular Pixels

The Witness -- Thekla Inc.

Music

Abzu -- Austin Wintory

Doom -- Mick Gordon, Chris Hite, Chad Mossholder

Inside -- Martin Stig Andersen, SØS Gunver Ryberg

The Last Guardian -- Takeshi Furukawa

Uncharted 4 -- Henry Jackman, Jonathan Mayer, Scott Hanau

Virginia -- Lyndon Holland

Mobile