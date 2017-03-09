Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 9, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 9, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 9, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Gree makes layoffs at San Francisco studio
Gree makes layoffs at San Francisco studio
March 9, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
March 9, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Mobile and social game juggernaut Gree International Entertainment (GIE) has made an unspecified number of layoffs at its San Francisco office. 

GIE is the overseas division of Japanese mobile publisher, Gree, and is the developer behind a number of titles including Modern War, Knights and Dragons, and Crime City

According to statement picked up by VentureBeat, the reductions were made to allow the company to concentrate on expanding its "development efforts in international markets."

"These are challenging times and it’s always hard to say goodbye to such great people who have helped make Gree an amazing place to work," added the firm. 

"We thank everyone affected for their hard work and wish them nothing but the best of luck in their future endeavors."

Interestingly, the layoffs come shortly after former Gree COO, Andrew Sheppard, was made CEO of the rebranded Western subsidiary. 

When the move was announced back in August, Sheppard claimed he wanted to see the San Francisco chapter create "games that reflect a broader view of the gaming entertainment landscape."

However, as of today it seems the office will now serve as the centre for marketing and publishing, and will also be tasked with maintaining games post-launch.

Related Jobs

Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[03.09.17]
User Acquisition Manager
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[03.09.17]
Mobile User Acquisition Manager
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[03.09.17]
User Acquisition Specialist
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[03.09.17]
Marketing Brand Manager (SMITE/Paladins)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designer Interview: Getting Titanfall's controls just right
Blog: The balancing act of randomness in competitive games
Uncharted 4, Inside, and Firewatch lead BAFTA noms
Blog: China is kind of a big deal for indie games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image