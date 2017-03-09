Gree makes layoffs at San Francisco studio

Mobile and social game juggernaut Gree International Entertainment (GIE) has made an unspecified number of layoffs at its San Francisco office.

GIE is the overseas division of Japanese mobile publisher, Gree, and is the developer behind a number of titles including Modern War, Knights and Dragons, and Crime City.

According to statement picked up by VentureBeat, the reductions were made to allow the company to concentrate on expanding its "development efforts in international markets."

"These are challenging times and it’s always hard to say goodbye to such great people who have helped make Gree an amazing place to work," added the firm.

"We thank everyone affected for their hard work and wish them nothing but the best of luck in their future endeavors."

Interestingly, the layoffs come shortly after former Gree COO, Andrew Sheppard, was made CEO of the rebranded Western subsidiary.

When the move was announced back in August, Sheppard claimed he wanted to see the San Francisco chapter create "games that reflect a broader view of the gaming entertainment landscape."

However, as of today it seems the office will now serve as the centre for marketing and publishing, and will also be tasked with maintaining games post-launch.