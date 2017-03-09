Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 9, 2017
March 9, 2017
March 9, 2017
YoYo Games officially launches GameMaker Studio 2
March 9, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Console/PC, Programming, Design, Business/Marketing

YoYo Games has officially rolled out its reimagined game development tool, GameMaker Studio 2.

First announced back in November, the next incarnation of the versatile 2D dev tool can now be purchased for a starting price of $99.99, and features a completely redesigned user interface, new editors, and enhanced monetisation tools. 

It comes packed with a number of new level editing features that give devs the ability to create more complex visuals, and even design multiple levels at once. 

Cross-platform support is also available off the bat, allowing for targeted development across multiple platforms such as Windows Desktop, Mac OS X, Android, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. 

"GameMaker Studio 2 takes all the best features of the previous version and elevates game development for all levels by simplifying the process and allowing creators to focus on making fun and engaging games that can quickly come to market," said YoYo's general manager, James Cox.

For more information on the latest iteration of GameMaker, and to purchase the toolkit, head on over to YoYo Games' official website.

