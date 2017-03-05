Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 9, 2017
Command & Conquer co-creator Louis Castle to head Amazon Game Studios Seattle
March 9, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Amazon Game Studios has picked up Louis Castle to head up operations in its Seattle-based development house. His new role will see him working on the studio’s ‘built for streaming’ multiplayer title Crucible.

Castle is best known for the role he played in the foundation of Westwood Studios and the creation of Command & Conquer, the series that effectively put real-time strategy games on the map back in the mid-90’s.

During his career he has also spent time at Electronic Arts’ LA studio as the vice president of creative development and later as the vice president of studios at Zynga.

Amazon has notably seen a lot of traffic from high profile game developers in the past year. In addition to Castle's recent move, former EA chief creative direction Richard Hilleman joined the studio last August and Everquest creator John Smedley was tapped to lead the Amazon Game Studios’ San Diego branch just last month. Meanwhile, Portal designer Kim Swift departed Amazon Game Studios last December after nearly three years with the company to join EA Motive. 

