Get a job: Visual Concepts is hiring a Sr. Environment Artist

Location: Novato, California

Who We Are:

A pioneer in the video game industry across multiple generations and the creator of top-rated video game franchises like the NBA 2K series. Visual Concepts is widely regarded as one of the world's top studios. As a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), Visual Concepts continues to innovate in gameplay, creativity and technology. We are located in Marin County, California, with additional studios in Shanghai, China and Seoul, South Korea. Visual Concepts promotes a culture of excellence and a passion for producing amazing titles year after year. We offer top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

What We Need:

The art team at Visual Concepts is seeking a self-motivated and experienced artist that’s ready to join the NBA 2K Environment art team. As an Environment Artist, you’ll be asked to help with a variety of tasks involved in the creation of art assets such as modeling, texturing and lighting.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Create, define and develop high-quality environments and other art related aspects of the game, as directed by management

Ensure that textures are consistent with defined visual style for the game

Utilize tools to ensure texture assets are fully optimized for target platforms while minimizing any impact on artistic integrity of assets

Follow the schedule and pipeline as established by the Lead Artist

Deliver quality work as scheduled in accordance with the production design, product requirements and producer direction

Proactively seek feedback from the Art Director to ensure accuracy and quality standards are met

Collaborate with other artists and other dependent departments, throughout the production process

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

We’re looking for someone who’s interested in taking initiative and is passionate about making high quality games. We’re constantly challenging ourselves to push the boundaries and looking for someone who is up for that challenge as well! Willingness to take on a variety of environment related tasks depending on the current needs is important.

Minimum Requirements:

3+ years of experience in 2D and 3D art production (in either games or films)

Demonstrated ability to work with a high degree of self-direction

Have shipped 3+ successful products

High end environment asset creation preferred

Experience working with physically based shaders preferred

Desired Skills:

Strong art skills with expert knowledge of Maya, Photoshop and/or other technologies utilized in the production of game art

Strong graphic design/layout skills

Strong eye for photorealistic environments and texture creation

Knowledge of architecture and architectural design, environment lighting, dense mesh modeling, and normal map creation

Strong communication skills

High attention to detail

Ability to learn new software tools and technologies

Ability to work in a team setting, under deadlines and time constraints

Ability to troubleshoot technical problems

Adaptable to changing deadlines and priorities

