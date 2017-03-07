Get a job: Visual Concepts is hiring a Sr. Environment Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Novato, California
Who We Are:
A pioneer in the video game industry across multiple generations and the creator of top-rated video game franchises like the NBA 2K series. Visual Concepts is widely regarded as one of the world's top studios. As a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), Visual Concepts continues to innovate in gameplay, creativity and technology. We are located in Marin County, California, with additional studios in Shanghai, China and Seoul, South Korea. Visual Concepts promotes a culture of excellence and a passion for producing amazing titles year after year. We offer top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.
What We Need:
The art team at Visual Concepts is seeking a self-motivated and experienced artist that’s ready to join the NBA 2K Environment art team. As an Environment Artist, you’ll be asked to help with a variety of tasks involved in the creation of art assets such as modeling, texturing and lighting.
Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:
We’re looking for someone who’s interested in taking initiative and is passionate about making high quality games. We’re constantly challenging ourselves to push the boundaries and looking for someone who is up for that challenge as well! Willingness to take on a variety of environment related tasks depending on the current needs is important.
