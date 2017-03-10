Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 10, 2017
Valve tweaks Steam User Review system to make scores more accurate
March 10, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Valve has made further changes to its Steam User Review system in an attempt to "fine-tune" the accuracy and relevance of the overall review score assigned to each product. 

As of this week, review scores will no longer take into account reviews submitted by users who received the game for free, such as via a gift or during a free weekend. 

Users who obtain games those ways will still have the right to submit a review, although it will no longer count towards a title's overall score. 

Valve rolled out the latest change earlier this week, but says it'll take a few more days for the system to completely update reviews and re-calculate overall scores. 

As such, the company has warned that users and developers may see review scores change a few times over the coming days.

It's also worth noting that the change only affects games that are listed for sale on Steam. Free-to-play and such titles won't be impacted by the latest tweaks.

This is the latest in a string of changes made by Valve, with the company previously disregarding reviews submitted by Steam key users, before regaining slightly on those changes in the following update.

To find out more about the latest changes, head on over to the Steam Community blog

