No Man's Sky creator launches Hello Labs funding initiative

Hello Games, the studio behind procedurally generated space-exploration game, No Man's Sky, has pulled back the curtain on the Hello Labs funding initiative.

As reported by Ars Technica, the new program was unveiled at GDC by studio founder Sean Murray, and will see the company set aside some cash to fund multiple projects of its own choosing.

More specifically, Hello Games is keen to fund one or two projects that focus on "procedural generation or experimental" technology.

Murray didn't offer many details during his GDC talk, instead choosing to focus on how the Hello Games team built a near-infinite universe using nothing but math.

He did, however, reveal that one Hello Labs' project is already in development, which means we could see something more concrete in the near-future.