March 10, 2017
March 10, 2017
March 10, 2017
From DOS to Kickstarter: Maniac Mansion director Ron Gilbert retraces his steps
March 10, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Console/PC, Programming, Design, Production, Video

Veteran designer Ron Gilbert, has been in the business a long time, lending his creative talents to a smorgasbord of projects such as Maniac Mansion, The Secret of Monkey Island, and more recently, The Cave

Since starting out in the '80s he's been something of a journeyman, creating games for a handful of studios including LucasArts, Humongous Entertainment, Cavedog Entertainment, Beep Games, Hothead Games, and Double Fine. 

More recently, Gilbert left that world behind and took to Kickstarter to fund his latest creation, Thimbleweek Park, a retro-inspired puzzle adventure that harkens back to the classics of yesteryear. 

In a new lunchtime video interview with Google, Gilbert sat down to retrace his path from the days of DOS software to the post-Kickstarter world of crowdfunding, explaining how he initially broke into the games industry and why he's keen to stay in touch with his retro roots. 

The full interview is over 50 minutes long, but if you've got the time it's well worth watching. After all, how often do you get to hear a creator of Gilbert's caliber and experience wax lyrical about their career for the better part of an hour?

