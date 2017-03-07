Get a job: Wargaming is hiring a Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Wargaming Sydney is seeking an experienced Software Engineer to join our friendly team. We are looking for engineers who have good knowledge of low level systems programming and are looking to work in the exciting world of video games. Your primary responsibility will be to work on our PC engine.

What you will bring:

Several years proven commercial C/C++ experience

Understanding of object orientated analysis and design

Excellent knowledge of C++

Great problem solving skills

Strong debugging skills

Strong performance analysis and optimization skills

Ability to work with existing development processes and codebase

Ability to work and collaborate in a team

It would be great if you also have:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Computer Science or related fields

Great understanding of algorithms and techniques used in 3D games

Experience with other platforms (PS4, Xbox One, OS X, iOS, Linux)

Experience in OpenGL or DirectX

Experience with QT and Tool development

Knowledge of content creation pipelines

Only successful applicants will be contacted.

About Wargaming.net:

Wargaming Sydney is the Australian branch of Wargaming.net.



The Sydney office works on the cutting edge online game engine called BigWorld Technology, used by Wargaming studios around the world to power games such as World of Tanks, which has over 100 million players.



BigWorld Technology is the product of a creative, dynamic and innovative team working in an environment that is challenging, exciting and constantly evolving.



We like to pride ourselves in being a professional, friendly team environment with flexible work hours and no crunch time! On offer are our games room complete with VR, PlayStation / Xbox, an arcade style video game machine, and table tennis just to name a few.

