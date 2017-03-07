Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 10, 2017
March 10, 2017
March 10, 2017
Get a job: Wargaming is hiring a Software Engineer
Get a job: Wargaming is hiring a Software Engineer
March 10, 2017 | By Staff
March 10, 2017 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Programming

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Software Engineer, Wargaming

Location: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Wargaming Sydney is seeking an experienced Software Engineer to join our friendly team. We are looking for engineers who have good knowledge of low level systems programming and are looking to work in the exciting world of video games. Your primary responsibility will be to work on our PC engine.

What you will bring:

  • Several years proven commercial C/C++ experience
  • Understanding of object orientated analysis and design
  • Excellent knowledge of C++
  • Great problem solving skills
  • Strong debugging skills
  • Strong performance analysis and optimization skills
  • Ability to work with existing development processes and codebase
  • Ability to work and collaborate in a team

It would be great if you also have:

  • Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Computer Science or related fields
  • Great understanding of algorithms and techniques used in 3D games
  • Experience with other platforms (PS4, Xbox One, OS X, iOS, Linux)
  • Experience in OpenGL or DirectX
  • Experience with QT and Tool development
  • Knowledge of content creation pipelines

Only successful applicants will be contacted.

About Wargaming.net:

Wargaming Sydney is the Australian branch of Wargaming.net.

The Sydney office works on the cutting edge online game engine called BigWorld Technology, used by Wargaming studios around the world to power games such as World of Tanks, which has over 100 million players.

BigWorld Technology is the product of a creative, dynamic and innovative team working in an environment that is challenging, exciting and constantly evolving.

We like to pride ourselves in being a professional, friendly team environment with flexible work hours and no crunch time! On offer are our games room complete with VR, PlayStation / Xbox, an arcade style video game machine, and table tennis just to name a few.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

