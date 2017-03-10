Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 10, 2017
Frog Fractions dev reflects on the game's puzzling lack of fractions lessons
March 10, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, Video

"I kind of wish that I had actually made it a game about learning fractions...if I could go back and do that part again, just actually make a game about teaching people fractions...that also has all this other weird shit in it."

- Game developer Jim Crawford, speaking to Noclip about his time spent making the original Frog Fractions game.

Game developer Jim Crawford is best known as the frontman for the video game phenomena known as Frog Fractions, and now he's a subject in a multi-part documentary series on mystery in games published by Noclip.

If you make games that prioritize mystery or discovery you may especially appreciate watching the latest episode, which features Crawford talking about how he developed the original Frog Fractions and released it as a free browser game in 2012

While he doesn't speak in any great depth about the sequel to that game, which was released last year, it's worth noting that watching this video (which we've also taken the liberty of embedding above) would potentially spoil a lot of the secrets and surprises surrounding Frog Fractions and its followup. 

