Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 10, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 10, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 10, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Warren Spector, Harvey Smith, and fellow devs examine the value of the immersive sim
Warren Spector, Harvey Smith, and fellow devs examine the value of the immersive sim
March 10, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
March 10, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design

"When I look at what games can do that other media can't, I instantly go right to the immersive sim. That sort of real-time you are there, nothing stands between you and belief that you're in an alternate world."

- Game designer Warren Spector, speaking during a PC Gamer roundtable discussion on immersive sim games.

System Shock. Deus Ex. Thief. BioShock. Dishonored. Each game proved successful enough to warrant a sequel or three, but more importantly, they became some of the leading lights of the "immersive sim" genre.

If you make (or were inspired by) games like these, you'll probably appreciate a roundtable discussion of immersive sims that PC Gamer hosted at the Game Developers Conference last week that features folks who worked on all of these games.

The conversation, which was published today in both audio and text formats, features game developers Warren Spector (System ShockDeus Ex), Steve Gaynor (BioShock 2, Gone Home), Tom Francis (Gunpoint), Harvey Smith and Ricardo Bare (Dishonored) chatting candidly about the value of games that afford players room to confront or circumvent challenges in their ways.

"That is something that I guess LARPing gets a little close to, and D&D gets pretty darn close to, but we're the first mainstream medium that can actually do that. And the immersive sim is the perfect way to do it," said Spector, suggesting that immersive sims offer an experience only possible in video games.

"I think we should start calling them instead of immersive sims, probably digital LARPing," added Gaynor, with a laugh. "That sounds good to me."

The full conversation is well worth reading over on PC Gamer's website. You can also listen to the audio version, which runs just over an hour.

Related Jobs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — Troy, New York, United States
[03.09.17]
Open Rank Faculty
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[03.09.17]
Sr. Staff Game Designer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[03.09.17]
Sr. Staff FX Artist
Gimmie Games
Gimmie Games — Decatur, Georgia, United States
[03.09.17]
Office Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What's it like developing for the Switch? 9 indie studios weigh in
Video: Designing Zelda: Breath of the Wild's unconventional mechanics
Don't Miss: Top 7 ways to ignore player feedback
Blog: Analyzing how Gacha mechanics entertain and monetize


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image