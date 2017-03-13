App Annie names top earning mobile publishers of 2016

Mobile analytics expert App Annie has named the 52 highest earning app store publishers of 2016, and Chinese giant Tencent leads the charge.

Rankings are based on revenue earned from paid downloads and in-app purchases on the iOS and Google Play app stores from January 1, 2016, to December 31, 2016.

This year's list is particularly notable because there has been some big changes in the top 10. For example, Tencent claimed the top spot despite coming in sixth last year -- a shift that's likely down to its $8.6 billion summer purchase of Clash of Clans creator, Supercell (which finished second).

Another one of China's mobile giants, NetEase, which publishes a handful of Blizzard titles in the region, jumped up from ninth place to third. Pokemon Go developer-publisher Niantic also made its chart debut in tenth place, highlighting the success of its augmented reality catch 'em up.

You can see the full list below, but the top 10 includes others notable names such as Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Game of War creator MZ, and Japanese internet juggernaut, LINE.

It's also interesting to note that Asian-Pacific publishers dominated the top 52 yet again, with 30 of those featured hailing from that region, and in particular the United States and Japan.

For a more in-depth breakdown you can head on over to the official App Annie blog.