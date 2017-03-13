Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 13, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 13, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 13, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

App Annie names top earning mobile publishers of 2016
App Annie names top earning mobile publishers of 2016
March 13, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
March 13, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Mobile analytics expert App Annie has named the 52 highest earning app store publishers of 2016, and Chinese giant Tencent leads the charge. 

Rankings are based on revenue earned from paid downloads and in-app purchases on the iOS and Google Play app stores from January 1, 2016, to December 31, 2016. 

This year's list is particularly notable because there has been some big changes in the top 10. For example, Tencent claimed the top spot despite coming in sixth last year -- a shift that's likely down to its $8.6 billion summer purchase of Clash of Clans creator, Supercell (which finished second). 

Another one of China's mobile giants, NetEase, which publishes a handful of Blizzard titles in the region, jumped up from ninth place to third. Pokemon Go developer-publisher Niantic also made its chart debut in tenth place, highlighting the success of its augmented reality catch 'em up.

You can see the full list below, but the top 10 includes others notable names such as Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Game of War creator MZ, and Japanese internet juggernaut, LINE. 

It's also interesting to note that Asian-Pacific publishers dominated the top 52 yet again, with 30 of those featured hailing from that region, and in particular the United States and Japan. 

For a more in-depth breakdown you can head on over to the official App Annie blog.

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ — Prague, Czech Republic
[03.13.17]
Game Designer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[03.13.17]
Multiplayer Level Designer
Tencent Games
Tencent Games — Palo Alto, California, United States
[03.13.17]
Strategic Partner Director/Manager
Tencent Games
Tencent Games — Shenzhen, China
[03.13.17]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Balancing survival gameplay and RPG progression in Conan Exiles
Spirit AI and the promise of automated content moderation
App Annie names top earning mobile publishers of 2016
Blog: Designing for deep gameplay in Anew: The Distant Light


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image