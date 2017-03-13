Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 13, 2017
Oculus in the clear of TRT confidentiality lawsuit
Oculus in the clear of TRT confidentiality lawsuit
March 13, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
March 13, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
A lawsuit filed against virtual reality outfit Oculus by Total Recall Technologies (TRT) has been dismissed by a northern California court. 

The lawsuit was given the go-ahead back in January, and alleged that Oculus founder Palmer Luckey breached a contract he struck up with TRT by using confidential company information to build his successful Kickstarter campaign -- which resulted in the creation of the Oculus Rift. 

As reported by TechCrunch, TRT is a rival headset maker that attempted to enlist the services of Luckey before he struck out on his own to found Oculus. 

The company says it hired Luckey to build a prototype headset, and that the Oculus founder signed a confidentiality agreement and actually worked up a design using feedback and information it provided. 

Speaking to Reuters at the start of the year, Luckey dismissed the lawsuit as a "brazen attempt [by TRT] to secure for itself a stake in Oculus VR's recent multi-million dollar acquisition by Facebook." 

After further deliberation it seems the court agrees with the Oculus chief, as TRT's entire lawsuit has now been dismissed with prejudice. 

