Oculus in the clear of TRT confidentiality lawsuit

A lawsuit filed against virtual reality outfit Oculus by Total Recall Technologies (TRT) has been dismissed by a northern California court.

The lawsuit was given the go-ahead back in January, and alleged that Oculus founder Palmer Luckey breached a contract he struck up with TRT by using confidential company information to build his successful Kickstarter campaign -- which resulted in the creation of the Oculus Rift.

As reported by TechCrunch, TRT is a rival headset maker that attempted to enlist the services of Luckey before he struck out on his own to found Oculus.

The company says it hired Luckey to build a prototype headset, and that the Oculus founder signed a confidentiality agreement and actually worked up a design using feedback and information it provided.

Speaking to Reuters at the start of the year, Luckey dismissed the lawsuit as a "brazen attempt [by TRT] to secure for itself a stake in Oculus VR's recent multi-million dollar acquisition by Facebook."

After further deliberation it seems the court agrees with the Oculus chief, as TRT's entire lawsuit has now been dismissed with prejudice.