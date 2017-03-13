Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 13, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 13, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 13, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

LawBreakers director Cliff Bleszinski says devs should strive to co-exist
LawBreakers director Cliff Bleszinski says devs should strive to co-exist
March 13, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
March 13, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

When it comes to character-based shooters, you'd be hard pressed to argue that, right now, the undisputed champion of the world is anything other than Overwatch

Blizzard's stylish, tactical shoot-em-up made waves last year, and proved that vibrant fantasy and quirky characters can compete with the gritty, greyscale worlds of Call of Duty and Battlefield

One person keen to capitalize on the game's success is Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski, who's been working on his own 'hero-shooter', LawBreakers, for the better part of three years over at Boss Key Studios. 

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Bleszinski would be focused on the task of taking down Blizzard's behemoth, but in a recent interview with PC Gamer the veteran designer explained developers should be more concerned with co-existing, not competing.

"The second you say the number one game in a genre, that you're going to be a killer of it, you're admitting that game's never going to be killed. Remember all the 'Halo killers' that were coming out? Halo still hasn't been killed. So again, it's not a killer thing, it's coexist," he explains.  

Bleszinski believes there's room for more than one title at the top, and suggests any developer searching for success should focus on carving out their own niche rather than trying to take someone else's crown. 

"You know, I play Battlefield and Call of Duty. Back in the day I'd play Tekken and Street Fighter. There's room for two or three games at the top of a given genre, and after that it's fighting for the scraps. And that's what happened in MOBAs," Bleszinski continues.

"You know, you had League of Legends crushing it. DOTA and Smite doing well, and then after that you had Vainglory -- that's the mobile one, right? That did well because they found their niche on tablets, right? That's the other thing: find a genre that hasn't been used, on a platform that hasn’t done it, and step three, profit."

You can hear more from Bleszinski by checking out the full interview over on PC Gamer.

Related Jobs

Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.13.17]
3D Character Artist
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[03.13.17]
Senior Producer, Games
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[03.13.17]
Producer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ — Prague, Czech Republic
[03.13.17]
Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Balancing survival gameplay and RPG progression in Conan Exiles
Spirit AI and the promise of automated content moderation
App Annie names top earning mobile publishers of 2016
Blog: Designing for deep gameplay in Anew: The Distant Light


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image