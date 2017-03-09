Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 13, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 13, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 13, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Cities: Skylines has sold 3.5 million copies
Cities: Skylines has sold 3.5 million copies
March 13, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
March 13, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Cities: Skylines has sold over 3.5 million copies in the two years since its release, with roughly 1.5 million of those sales falling within the past year alone

The city design and management sim was met with sudden success when it first released in 2015, selling 250,000 in its first 24 hours and reaching one million sold within the span of just two months.

In the years since, an active modding community and continued free and paid content drops from developer Colossal Order have helped keep interest in the game from waning.

“This is a game we had all been working on and dreaming about creating for years,” shared Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen in a press release detailing the milestone. “Seeing how many people have rallied around it, and seeing the incredible community sharing their cities and mods has been so rewarding and inspiring.” 

At the time of its release, Cities: Skylines had been the fastest selling title published by Paradox Interactive. To this day, it remains a strong asset for the publisher as Paradox recently listed Cities: Skylines DLC and expansions as factors that contributed to a strong end to its first fiscal year as a publicly traded company. 

Related Jobs

Phaser Lock Interactive
Phaser Lock Interactive — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.13.17]
Lead RTS Game Designer
Backflip Studios
Backflip Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[03.13.17]
3D Character Artist
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[03.13.17]
Senior Producer, Games
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[03.13.17]
Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Balancing survival gameplay and RPG progression in Conan Exiles
Spirit AI and the promise of automated content moderation
App Annie names top earning mobile publishers of 2016
Blog: Designing for deep gameplay in Anew: The Distant Light


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image