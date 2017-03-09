Cities: Skylines has sold 3.5 million copies

Cities: Skylines has sold over 3.5 million copies in the two years since its release, with roughly 1.5 million of those sales falling within the past year alone.

The city design and management sim was met with sudden success when it first released in 2015, selling 250,000 in its first 24 hours and reaching one million sold within the span of just two months.

In the years since, an active modding community and continued free and paid content drops from developer Colossal Order have helped keep interest in the game from waning.

“This is a game we had all been working on and dreaming about creating for years,” shared Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen in a press release detailing the milestone. “Seeing how many people have rallied around it, and seeing the incredible community sharing their cities and mods has been so rewarding and inspiring.”

At the time of its release, Cities: Skylines had been the fastest selling title published by Paradox Interactive. To this day, it remains a strong asset for the publisher as Paradox recently listed Cities: Skylines DLC and expansions as factors that contributed to a strong end to its first fiscal year as a publicly traded company.