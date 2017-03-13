PlayStation Now's game streaming library will soon include PS4 games

Newsbrief: After removing PlayStation Now support from the PlayStation 3, Vita, and other devices last month, Sony has announced plans to add current-generation titles to its cloud-based game streaming service.

This means that, like with PlayStation 3 games currently offered on the service, PlayStation Now subscribers will soon be able to stream PlayStation 4 titles directly to either their PlayStation 4 console or PC.

The full library will be included under the existing PS Now subscription plan and will release at some point this year, with a round of private testing to take place ahead of the full release.

Beyond that, the details given on the PlayStation blog announcement were slim; the company hasn't detailed how many games will be coming to the service or if this will alter the current subscription costs in any way.