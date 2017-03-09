Get a job: Phaser Lock Interactive is hiring a Lead RTS Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Austin, Texas

Phaser Lock Interactive, located in Austin TX, is looking for a Lead Game Designer for our upcoming Virtual Reality RTS game title. In this position you'll have the opportunity to play a key role in building the next generation of VR games on multiple platforms including the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStationVR. If you are passionate about games and even more excited about defining the landscape of Virtual Reality, then we want you!

As a Lead Game Designer you’ll work closely with the studio leadership team in realizing the creative vision for our games. You’ll be responsible for key components of the game from initial design through execution, working collaboratively with all other departments to deliver an amazing product on time and on budget. And, as a senior member of the team, you will also be key in helping define the direction of the design department and mentor younger designers.



Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Create clear and concise, visually oriented design materials that explain mechanics, systems and features for current RTS game design.

Develop and communicate layout, content, or system designs through written documentation, visual design materials, and verbal presentations

Implement gameplay and game structure through the use of an in-house visual scripting tool; work with the Programming/Art teams to deliver content that meet each disciplines goals and deadlines

Design, own, and prototype key game play systems; collaborate with the Design, Art and Programming teams to ensure that goals are achievable within the given time restraints

Help assess the progress, quality and user friendliness of the project via methods such as usability testing, focus tests and in-house play tests

Provide constructive feedback on all aspects of the game to the Creative Director; find opportunities to increase the entertainment value of the project and advise on how that information may be implemented, or held for future projects

Help create consistent implementation of gameplay by working to define best working practices, processes, standards and conventions, for the design team

Other duties may be assigned

Desired Skills and Experience

Education and/or Experience:

6-8+ years of design experience on top rated RTS/MOBA/MMO game with at least two successfully published games as a lead designer capacity.

A strong understanding of game design theory, with the ability to design and articulate high quality RTS gameplay and mechanics

Advanced knowledge and experience with level editing tools and scripting (Unity, Unreal Engine or similar editors).

Preferred knowledge and understanding of Maya/Max or other major 3D modeling program.

Have an awareness of emerging virtual reality trends that inform modern game design. Ability to analyze these mechanics and apply them to current game designs if appropriate.

Strong communication skills including verbal and written skills are required.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.