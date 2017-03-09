Video: A legal expert's guide to IP law for game devs

We talk a lot about intellectual property in business of game development. But how, exactly, do you define and protect your intellectual property within the U.S. legal system?

This is the problem faced by countless devs and publishers, a problem that often comes to light in public disputes involving companies like ZeniMax and King. At GDC Next 2014, video game attorney Mona Ibrahim took the stage to give game developers a brief hour-long overview of what intellectual property is, legally speaking, how you develop it and how you protect it over the course of your career.

It was a great talk because Ibrahim deflty explained IP law, broke down how local, state, federal and international governing bodies regulate and enforce IP laws, and shared some best practices for safeguarding your own IP.

If you missed her talk in person (or if you want to go back and get a refresher) you can now watch the entire talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

