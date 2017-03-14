Analyst report: Nintendo Switch sells 1.5 million units worldwide

Market intelligence outfit Superdata says the Nintendo Switch has already sold 1.5 million units worldwide.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, data supplied by Famitsu and GfK suggests 500,000 consoles have been sold in the United States, and a further 360,000 have flown off shelves in Japan.

Superdata believes Europe "isn't far behind," and claims 195,000 units have been sold in the UK and France alone. With that in mind, the analytics firm estimates the Switch will have already reached or surpassed 1.5 million sales.

As for what's convincing consumers to pick up Nintendo's newest console, Superdata says 89 percent of Switch owners have purchased The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- which has apparently sold 1.34 million copies on Switch.

Earlier this month Superdata predicted the Nintendo Switch would sell 5 million units in 2017. If the firm still believes that to be the case, the console looks to be well on its way to meeting that target.

"Launching much earlier in the year than its predecessors, we expect the Switch to initially appeal mostly to the loyal fanbase, before a broader, more mainstream audience adopts it," said Superdata at the time, suggesting the Switch must grab the attention of those outside of the Nintendo bubble in order to find success.

"The biggest challenge for Nintendo is to convince console gamers to purchase the Switch as a second device, as many have already committed to a PlayStation 4 (53.4 million installed base, worldwide) or Xbox One (26 million)."