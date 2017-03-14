Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 14, 2017
Oculus exclusives 'problematic' for virtual reality devs, says HTC
March 14, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
HTC's vice president of global VR content, Joel Breton, has expressed dismay at Oculus' decision to pursue platform exclusive content. 

In a recent interview with GameSpot, Breton said he's pleased with what the rival company is doing for the virtual reality ecosystem overall, but worries that the release of exclusive games and apps could do more harm than good. 

"I think they're doing good work for the overall ecosystem in some areas. I disagree with their strategy a lot," said Breton, referring to the Oculus' stance on exclusivity.  "I just feel that they're essentially hampering developers' ability to create large communities by blocking them out from other platforms." 

When asked about Oculus' reasoning that many of its exclusives wouldn't exist without significant investment on its part, Breton suggests that isn't a valid reason to lock developers in, or consumers out. 

"What I'm trying say to that is that actually, it's problematic for developer's long-term success, because by not developing relative to the market size, and sort of putting more cash in than the market can ever recoup, or the developer can ever recoup, they're learning how to make content at that level," he continues.

"[So] when they try to make their next game, they're going to struggle because they're not able to develop at the size and scope that the market is at."

To hear more from Breton, you can check out the full interview over on GameSpot.

