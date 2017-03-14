Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 14, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 14, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 14, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo mini-series explores how Breath of the Wild was made
March 14, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
March 14, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, Design, Production, Video

Nintendo has released three videos detailing the development journey behind The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Each short film runs at just over 10 minutes, and features reams of commentary from key members of the dev team, who share their own unique tales of how the latest entry in Nintendo's long-running franchise came to be. 

The mini-series touches on a number of different topics, tackling everything from the game's story and characters to its unique open-world design and mechanics. 

For example, in the opening episode, art director Satoru Takizawa reveals there were some decidedly bizarre design suggestions when series producer Eiji Aonuma asked the team to reconsider the franchise's traditional conventions for Breath of the Wild.

"Some of our younger designers came up with very unique suggestions, like the idea that UFOs could invade from space and abduct cattle, or that giant weapons could battle with laser beams while Link ran across the battlefield between them," explains Takizawa, revealing just how different the game might've been. 

"They actually used the development tools to make sample videos (shown in the video above) that they submitted with these proposals. But there were lots of interesting suggestions, and that provided a great starting point." 

We've taken the liberty of posting the first episode right here. But you can use these links to watch episode two, 'Story and Characters,' and episode three, 'Open-Air Concept.'

Related Jobs

TruGolf, Inc.
TruGolf, Inc. — Centerville, Utah, United States
[03.13.17]
C/C++ Gameplay Programmer
Demiurge Studios (SEGA)
Demiurge Studios (SEGA) — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.13.17]
Senior Software Engineer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ — Prague, Czech Republic
[03.13.17]
Game Designer
thatgamecompany
thatgamecompany — Santa Monica, California, United States
[03.11.17]
Senior Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Meshing reflex-based action with turn-based strategy in Pit People
Nintendo mini-series explores how Breath of the Wild was made
Oculus exclusives 'problematic' for virtual reality devs, says HTC
Analyst report: Nintendo Switch sells 1.5 million units worldwide


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image