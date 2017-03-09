GDC 2017 talks are now available to watch via the GDC Vault!

Game Developers Conference organizers are pleased to announce that the remarkable talks and presentations delivered by game industry notables at GDC 2017 are now available to watch on the GDC Vault!

GDC Vault subscribers and GDC 2017 passholders can watch all of the new talks over on either the GDC Vault's new archives of slides and talks from both GDC 2017 and from the Virtual Reality Developers Conference that was held alongside GDC this year.

All of the slides collected from the event, and lots of the GDC and VRDC @ GDC 2017 session videos (including all Indie Games Summit, Advocacy Track and Game Career Seminar sessions) are available for anyone to watch completely free, and many of these talks will be added to the official GDC YouTube channel in the months ahead.

