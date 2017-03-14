Roblox nets $92M in investor funding

Newsbrief: Roblox Corporation, the company known for the decade-old and still thriving free-to-play game platform Roblox, has raised $92 million in a recently concluded round of funding led by Meritech Capital Partners and Index Ventures.

Roblox is a massively multiplayer online open world platform that arms young players with a vast toolset of creation powers, including the ability to create their own games within the world. Just three months ago, the platform boasted 30 million active monthly users, but that number has since jumped to 48 million.

Speaking to Forbes, Roblox Corporation CEO David Baszucki noted that the company is already profitable, but that it “wanted to strengthen [the] balance sheet” moving forward.

The company aims to use the fresh financial infusion support its infrastructure and increase hiring efforts as its free-to-play sandbox world building platform continues to attract new users.