Starbreeze investing $12M into System Shock 3 as the game's new publisher

Dead by Daylight and Psychonauts 2 publisher Starbreeze has signed on to publish OtherSide Entertainment's System Shock revival, System Shock 3.

The Swedish publishing and development house will invest $12 million into OtherSide’s upcoming game, but overall the developer will keep control of the System Shock 3 intellectual property. The game is currently only in the early concept stages of development and will eventually release for PC and other platforms.

After everything is said and done, the publishing agreement will allow Starbreeze to recoup 120 percent of its full investment, marketing costs included. After that investment is recouped, the publisher’s share of revenue will become 50 percent.

In addition to being the revival of the '90s game franchise, System Shock 3 also marks Deus Ex and System Shock developer Warren Spector's return to full-time game development after three years away from the industry.

"System Shock is one of those iconic franchises in the history of games that still gets my blood going and Mr. Spector is one of the founding fathers of the modern action RPG," said Starbreeze CEO Bo Anderson-Klint in a press release detailing the agreement. "We're greatly looking forward to bringing System Shock 3 to players [worldwide] in our collaboration with Otherside Entertainment and Warren Spector's team. I'll be first in line to play."