Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 14, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 14, 2017
arrowPress Releases
March 14, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Starbreeze investing $12M into System Shock 3 as the game's new publisher
Starbreeze investing $12M into System Shock 3 as the game's new publisher
March 14, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
March 14, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Dead by Daylight and Psychonauts 2 publisher Starbreeze has signed on to publish OtherSide Entertainment's System Shock revival, System Shock 3.

The Swedish publishing and development house will invest $12 million into OtherSide’s upcoming game, but overall the developer will keep control of the System Shock 3 intellectual property. The game is currently only in the early concept stages of development and will eventually release for PC and other platforms. 

After everything is said and done, the publishing agreement will allow Starbreeze to recoup 120 percent of its full investment, marketing costs included. After that investment is recouped, the publisher’s share of revenue will become 50 percent. 

In addition to being the revival of the '90s game franchise, System Shock 3 also marks Deus Ex and System Shock developer Warren Spector's return to full-time game development after three years away from the industry. 

"System Shock is one of those iconic franchises in the history of games that still gets my blood going and Mr. Spector is one of the founding fathers of the modern action RPG," said Starbreeze CEO Bo Anderson-Klint in a press release detailing the agreement. "We're greatly looking forward to bringing System Shock 3 to players [worldwide] in our collaboration with Otherside Entertainment and Warren Spector's team. I'll be first in line to play."

Related Jobs

Baobab
Baobab — Redwood City, California, United States
[03.14.17]
Gameplay Engineer
Pole To Win
Pole To Win — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[03.14.17]
Customer Service Advocates
Pole To Win
Pole To Win — Hounslow, England, United Kingdom
[03.14.17]
Translator, Proof-reader, Localization QA Tester
TruGolf, Inc.
TruGolf, Inc. — Centerville, Utah, United States
[03.13.17]
C/C++ Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Meshing reflex-based action with turn-based strategy in Pit People
A look at the indie development scene in the Czech Republic
Starbreeze investing $12M into System Shock 3 as the game's new publisher
Roblox nets $92M in investor funding


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image