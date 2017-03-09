Get a job: Baobab Studios is hiring a Gameplay Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Redwood City, California

The primary responsibility of the gameplay engineer is to drive gameplay systems and the level experience.

The gameplay engineer will be working hand-in-hand with designers and artists to prototype, iterate, and execute, on the level experience. Additionally, the gameplay engineer is expected to be a technical lead for policing frame rate, memory, content usage, risk assessment, bugs, mechanics, etc.

This is a great opportunity for someone who has a solid technical background, a passion for VR. This position will interact directly with all disciplines of the team. The successful candidate will need to be a self-starter, able to operate in a highly dynamic environment, and have concise execution during times of high stress. They will need excellent teamwork skills, as well as the ability to develop elegant solutions to complicated animation, AI and physics challenges. The position will regularly interact with other engineers, artists, animators and designers.

Responsibilities include:

Creates systems and features in the areas of animation, AI, physics, and other gameplay related disciplines.

Leverages industry experience to create unique and captivating gameplay experiences.

Engineering work will include but not limited to technical design, coding, unit testing, QA support, release support and maintenance

Works with designers, animators, artists and other engineers on the implementation of new AAA-quality gameplay features.

Support production issues when necessary.

Debugs and improve gameplay infrastructure, tools and processes.

Maintains high code quality standards throughout the development cycle.

Contributes to industry leading innovation in both the animation and AI domains.

Skills :

Bachelor degree in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent training and professional experience.Masters degree in Computer Science. Computer Engineering or equivalent experience

3+ years development experience

Proficiency with C++

Experience in at least one area of gameplay to include Animation, AI, or Physics.

Excellent debugging, testing and problem-solving skills

Must have a strong background in Runtime Optimization and Memory Management

Experience in object-oriented design and implementation.

Prior experience shipping a console (i.e. PS3, Xbox 360) or handheld (i.e. DS, Sony PSP, Android) product.

Unity experience a plus

Experience with scripting languages (Perl, Python, Lua) and C#.

Ability to test, debug, and extend other Software Engineer's code competently.

Proven ability to work on a team

Creative, motivated, focused, flexible and results-oriented

